Gary Holland
Service: Funeral Service
Name: Gary Holland
Pronunciation: 
Age: 79
From: Adel, IA
Previous: Hamburg
Day and Date: Friday, Oct. 14
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Location: Rash-Gude Funeral Home
Visitation Location: Rash-Gude Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, Oct. 13
Visitation Start: 5 p.m.
Visitation End: 8 p.m.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, Hamburg Fire and Rescue
Funeral Home: Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg, IA
Cemetery: Hamburg Cemetery
Notes: Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.