Shrum Photo
Service:Graveside 
Name:Gary Shrum
Pronunciation: 
Age:74
From:Council Bluffs, Iowa 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, October 9, 2020
Time:1:00 PM
Location:Randolph, IA Cemetery
Visitation Location:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, October 8, 2020
Visitation: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
 

 

Memorials:

Family will direct 

Funeral Home:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home 
Cemetery: 
Notes:http://www.hoyfuneral.com

