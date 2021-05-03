Service:Private Graveside Service
Name:Gary "Smitty" Eugene Smith
Pronunciation: 
Age:69
From:Corning
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location:Oakland Cemetery at Quincy
Visitation Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa 
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, May 8, 2021
Visitation Start:10:30 A.M.
Visitation End:12:30 P.M.
Memorials:To the family, to be determined
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
Cemetery:Oakland Cemetery at Quincy
