|Service:
|Private Memorial Service
|Name:
|Gary W. Easley
|Pronunciation:
|EEs-Lee
|Age:
|84
|From:
|Rock Port, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, January 30, 2021
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
|Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
|Visitation Location:
|There is no schedule family visitation
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|First Christian Church, Rock Port
|Funeral Home:
|Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
|Cemetery:
|Linden Cemetery, Rock Port
|Notes:
A register book will be available 9:00 AM, Friday, January 29th, Minter Funeral Chapel.
The service will be live streamed on Shawn Minter's Facebook page.
Gary W. Easley, 84, Rock Port, Missouri
Minter Funeral Chapel
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.