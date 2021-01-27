Service:Private Memorial Service
Name:Gary W. Easley
Pronunciation: EEs-Lee
Age:84
From:Rock Port, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, January 30, 2021
Time:2:00 PM
Location:Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Visitation Location:There is no schedule family visitation 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:First Christian Church, Rock Port
Funeral Home:Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Cemetery:Linden Cemetery, Rock Port
Notes:

A register book will be available 9:00 AM, Friday, January 29th,  Minter Funeral Chapel. 

The service will be live streamed on Shawn Minter's Facebook page.

www.minterfuneralchapels.com

