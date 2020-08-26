Service: Celebration of Life
Name: Gary Wayne Taylor Sr.
Pronunciation: 
Age: 73 
From: Shenandoah, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, August 29, 2020
Time: 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Location: The Eagles in Shenandoah, IA
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home: 
Cemetery: Dallas Center Cemetery - North of New Market
Notes: Lunch at the Shenandoah Eagles after burial services

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.