|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial Service
|Name:
|Gary Weideman
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|88
|From:
|Griswold, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|pending
|Time:
|Location:
|Open Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|pending
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Atlantic Cemetery
|Notes:
Gary Weideman, 88, of Griswold, Iowa, passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022, at the Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic, Iowa.
Services are pending at Roland Funeral Service.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Gary's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Gary Weideman, 88, of Griswold, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Jun 13
-
Jun 13
-
Jun 14
-
Jun 14
-
Jun 15
-
Jun 15
-
Jun 15
Anniversaries
-
Jun 15
-
Jun 15
-
Jun 15