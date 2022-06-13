Gary Weideman, 88, of Griswold, Iowa
Gary Weideman, 88, of Griswold, Iowa, passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022, at the Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic, Iowa.

Services are pending at Roland Funeral Service.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Gary's family and his arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

