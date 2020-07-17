Gavin Christopher Bagley
Service:Funeral 
Name:Gavin Christopher Bagley
Pronunciation: 
Age:4
From:Corning, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, July 20, 2020
Time:2:00 P.M.
Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th St., Corning, Iowa
Visitation Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th St., Corning, Iowa 
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, July 20, 2020
Visitation Start:11:00 A.M. - family will be present, social distancing will be practiced
Visitation End:1:30 P.M.
Memorials:To the family
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th St., Corning, Iowa
Cemetery:Walnut Grove Cemetery, Corning, Iowa
Notes:

Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com