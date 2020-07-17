|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Gavin Christopher Bagley
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|4
|From:
|Corning, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, July 20, 2020
|Time:
|2:00 P.M.
|Location:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th St., Corning, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th St., Corning, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, July 20, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|11:00 A.M. - family will be present, social distancing will be practiced
|Visitation End:
|1:30 P.M.
|Memorials:
|To the family
|Funeral Home:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th St., Corning, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Walnut Grove Cemetery, Corning, Iowa
|Notes:
Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com
Gavin Christopher Bagley, 4, of Corning, Iowa
Pearson Funeral Home Corning
