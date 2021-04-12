|Service:
|Graveside Service and Inurnment
|Name:
|Gayle Ann Bradley
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|62
|From:
|Tarkio, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, April 16, 2021
|Time:
|10:00 A.M.
|Location:
|Hunter Cemetery, Rock Port, Missouri
|Visitation Location:
|There is no visitation
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Gayle Bradley Memorial Fund for final expenses.
|Funeral Home:
|Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Gayle Ann Bradley, 62, Tarkio, Missouri
Minter Funeral Chapel
