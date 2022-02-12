|Service:
|Memorial Service
|Name:
|Gayle Heard
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|77
|From:
|Villisca, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, February 15, 2022
|Time:
|1:30 p.m.
|Location:
|United Methodist Church, Villisca, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|United Methodist Church, Villisca, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, February 14, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Villisca Fire Department or donors choice
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Villisca Cemetery, Villisca, Iowa
|Notes:
Gayle passed away Saturday, February 12, 2022 at UNMC, Omaha, Nebraska. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
Gayle Heard, 77, Villisca, Iowa
Ritchie Funeral Home
