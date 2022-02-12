Gayle Heard
Service: Memorial Service
Name: Gayle Heard
Pronunciation: 
Age: 77
From: Villisca, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Time: 1:30 p.m.
Location: United Methodist Church, Villisca, Iowa
Visitation Location: United Methodist Church, Villisca, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Monday, February 14, 2022
Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m.
Visitation End:7:00 p.m. 
Memorials: Villisca Fire Department or donors choice
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery: Villisca Cemetery, Villisca, Iowa
Notes:

Gayle passed away Saturday, February 12, 2022 at UNMC, Omaha, Nebraska.  Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324

