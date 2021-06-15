Gayle Ross
Buy Now
Service:Private
Name:Gayle Ross
Pronunciation: 
Age:77
From:Sidney, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location:No viewing or visitation
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:In Lieu of Flowers, Sidney Volunteer Fire & Rescue
Funeral Home:Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
Cemetery:Private disposition of ashes at a later time
Notes:Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.