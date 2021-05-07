Gayleen K. (Padilla) Beck, 60, of Shenandoah, Iowa

|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial
|Name:
|Gayleen K. (Padilla) Beck
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|60
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, May 13, 2021
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials directed to:
|The Family
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Burial:
|Notes:
|Gayleen unexpectedly entered into rest on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at the Shenandoah Medical Center. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
