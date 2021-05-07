Gayleen K. (Padilla) Beck, 60, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Memorial
Name:Gayleen K. (Padilla) Beck
Age:60
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Day and Date:Thursday, May 13, 2021
Time:10:30 AM 
Location:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Memorials directed to:The Family
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Notes:Gayleen unexpectedly entered into rest on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at the Shenandoah Medical Center. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

