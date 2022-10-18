Gaylord Wilkinson, 74, of Corning, Iowa
Service:Funeral Services
Name:Gaylord Wilkinson
Pronunciation: 
Age:74
From:Corning, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, October 22, 2022
Time:10:30 A.M.
Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa 
Visitation Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa 
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, October 21, 2022
Visitation Start:3:00 - 7:00 P.M. - Open Visitation
Visitation End:5:00 - 7:00 P.M. - Family receiving friends
Memorials:EveryStep, 107 S Filmore Street, Mt, Ayr, Iowa
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
Cemetery:Walnut Grove Cemetery, Corning, Iowa
Notes:Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.