Gene A. McMullen, 75, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:Celebration Of Life 
Name:Gene A. McMullen
Pronunciation: 
Age:75
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, July 31, 2020 
Time:7:30 pm 
Location:

Sportsman Park, Shenandoah, Iowa - By The Dome On The West Side- Bring Your Lawn Chairs

Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Shenandoah Congregational United Church of Christ or Shenandoah Ambulance Service 
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service in Shenandoah
Cemetery:Graveside Service - Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah at 10:00 am Saturday, August 1, 2020 
Notes:Gene unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the Shenandoah Medical Center. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com