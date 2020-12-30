Service:  Funeral services
Name:  Gene Miller
Pronunciation: 
Age:  82
From:  Mound City, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:  Mon, Jan. 4, 2020
Time:  2:00 pm
Location:  Christian Fellowship Church, Mound City
Visitation Location:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City
Visitation Day and Date:  Sun, Jan 3, 2020
Visitation Start:  noon
Visitation End:  
Memorials: Mound City Nutrition Site or the American Diabetes Association
Funeral Home:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City
Cemetery:  
Notes: 

