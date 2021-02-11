Gene Holmes, 93, of Shenandoah, Iowa

|Service:
|Pending Celebration of Life Memorial
|Name:
|Gene Holmes
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|93
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Essex, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorial in Terri's name:
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Burial:
|Notes:
|Gene entered into rest on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Windsor Manor in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
