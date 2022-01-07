|Service:
|Memorial Service
|Name:
|Gene Kirk
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|70
|From:
|Rural Farragut, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday; Jan. 13, 2022
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Rash-Gude Funeral Home ~ Hamburg, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Rash-Gude Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday; January 12, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|5 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Hamburg American Legion or Gene Kirk Art Scholarship (being established)
|Funeral Home:
|Rash-Gude Funeral Home ~ Hamburg, IA
|Cemetery:
|Mt. Olive Cemetery~rural Hamburg at a later date
|Notes:
|Gene passed away on Jan. 5, 2022 at Grape Community Hospital in Hamburg. Military honors will be held immediately after the memorial service conducted by the Hamburg American Legion Post. Remembrances may be shared at www.gudefuneralhomes.com
Gene Kirk, age 70 of rural Farragut, IA
