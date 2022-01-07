Gene Kirk
Service: Memorial Service
Name: Gene Kirk
Pronunciation: 
Age: 70
From:Rural Farragut, IA 
Previous: 
Day and Date: Thursday; Jan. 13, 2022
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Location: Rash-Gude Funeral Home ~ Hamburg, IA
Visitation Location: Rash-Gude Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday; January 12, 2022
Visitation Start: 5 p.m.
Visitation End: 7 p.m.
Memorials: Hamburg American Legion or Gene Kirk Art Scholarship (being established)
Funeral Home: Rash-Gude Funeral Home ~ Hamburg, IA
Cemetery: Mt. Olive Cemetery~rural Hamburg at a later date
Notes:Gene passed away on Jan. 5, 2022 at Grape Community Hospital in Hamburg.  Military honors will be held immediately after the memorial service conducted by the Hamburg American Legion Post.  Remembrances may be shared at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

