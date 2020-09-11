Service:Memorial 
Name:Gene Ripley
Pronunciation: 
Age:80
From:College Springs, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Time:10:00 a.m.
Location:College Springs Presbyterian Church
Visitation Location:none
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery:Maple Hill Cemetery, College Springs, Iowa
Notes:

Gene passed away unexpectedly in a car accident. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324

