|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Gene White
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|81
|From:
|Tabor, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday - April 29, 2023
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday - April 28, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM With Family
|Memorials:
|Lakin Library and Envisioning Center - Tabor, IA
|Funeral Home:
|Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
|Cemetery:
|Tabor, IA Cemetery
|Notes:
|Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com
Gene White, 81 of Tabor, IA
Marshall Funeral Chapel
