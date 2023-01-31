Geneva Ailes
Service: Funeral Service
Name: Geneva Ailes
Pronunciation: 
Age: 91
From: Nebr. City
Previous: 
Day and Date: Friday, Feb. 3
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: First United Methodist Church - Nebraska City
Visitation Location: Gude Mortuary - Nebraska City
Visitation Day and Date: Thurs., Feb. 2
Visitation Start: 5 p.m.
Visitation End: 7 p.m.
Memorials: Nebraska City First United Methodist Church Outreach Program
Funeral Home: Gude Mortuary - Nebraska City
Cemetery: Wyuka Cemetery - Nebr. City
Notes: Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.