Geneva L. Carroll
Service:Pending Memorial
Name:Geneva Lynn (Carr) Carroll 
Pronunciation: 
Age:59 
From:Burlington Junction, MO 
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Directed to the family to be donated for COVID-19 research 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Groves Cemetery, Skidmore, MO 
Notes:Geneva passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph, MO. www.bramfuneralhome.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.