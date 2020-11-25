|Service:
|Geneva Lynn (Carr) Carroll
|59
|Burlington Junction, MO
|Directed to the family to be donated for COVID-19 research
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Groves Cemetery, Skidmore, MO
|Geneva passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph, MO. www.bramfuneralhome.com
Geneva L. Carroll, 59, Burlington Junction, MO
