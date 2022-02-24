|Service:
|Name:
|Genevieve Carol Farley
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|80
|From:
|Glenwood, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, February 26, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|2:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|4:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Directed to the family.
|Funeral Home:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Omaha National Cemetery at a later date.
|Notes:
|www.petersonmortuaryinc.com
