Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 4F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 4F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%.