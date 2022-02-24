Service: 
Name:Genevieve Carol Farley
Pronunciation: 
Age:80
From:Glenwood, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, February 26, 2022
Visitation Start:2:00 p.m.
Visitation End:4:00 p.m.
Memorials:Directed to the family.
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Cemetery:Omaha National Cemetery at a later date.
Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

