|Service:
|Graveside
|Name:
|Genevieve L. Hunt
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|101
|From:
|Glenwood, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, December 10, 2020
|Time:
|2:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, December 9, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|3:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|The Nest Program or St. John Lutheran Church, Mineola, Iowa
|Funeral Home:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, Iowa
|Notes:
|www.petersonmortuaryinc.com
