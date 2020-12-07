Service:Graveside
Name:Genevieve L. Hunt
Pronunciation: 
Age:101
From:Glenwood, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, December 10, 2020
Time:2:00 p.m.
Location:Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, December 9, 2020
Visitation Start:3:00 p.m.
Visitation End:7:00 p.m.
Memorials:The Nest Program or St. John Lutheran Church, Mineola, Iowa
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Cemetery:Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, Iowa
Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.