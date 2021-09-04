Genny Jermain
Service:Mass 
Name:Genevieve Cecilia (Wilmes) Jermain 
Pronunciation: 
Age:79 
From:Burlington Junction, MO 
Previous:Maryville, Guilford, and Conception MO, areas 
Day and Date:Wednesday, September 8, 2021 
Time:10:30 AM 
Location:St. Benedict's Catholic Church, Burlington Junction, MO 
Visitation Location:At the Church 
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, September 8, 2021 
Visitation Start:9:00 AM 
Visitation End:10:00 AM 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:St. Mary's Cemetery, Maryville, MO 
Notes:Genny passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, September 8, 2021.  www.bramfuneralhome.com

