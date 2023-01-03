Service:,  Funeral Service
Name: George C. Laur
Pronunciation: 
Age: 101
From: Westboro, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, January 7, 2023
Time: 11:00 A.M.
Location: Westboro United Methodist Church, Westboro.
Visitation Location:

 Westboro United Methodist Church, Westboro.

Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, January 7, 2023
Visitation Start: 10:00 A.M.
Visitation End:  11:00 A.M.
Memorials: Westboro United Methodist Church or Center Grove Cemetery.
Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
Cemetery: Center Grove Cemetery, Westboro.
Notes:

 www.minterfuneralchapels.com

