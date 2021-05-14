Service:                                            Graveside
Name:George Baker
Pronunciation: 
Age:72
From:Stroud, OK
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, May 17, 2021
Time:1 pm
Location:Conway, Iowa Cemetery
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:A PayPal account has been established at  "Baker Strong" for memorial donations
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery: 
Notes:

George passed away on April 1, 2021, in Bowie, Texas as a result of a truck accident. Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com

