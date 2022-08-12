|Service:
|Private Family Memorial Services
|Name:
|George Green
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|86
|From:
|Wilmington, North Carolina
|Previous:
|Fairfax, Missouri
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Schooler FH Fairfax/Craig
|Cemetery:
|Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Fairfax, MO
|Notes:
|andrewshannfuneralhome.com
George Green, Wilmington, North Carolina, formerly of Fairfax, Missouri
Schooler Funeral Home
