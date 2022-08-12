George Green
Service: Private Family Memorial Services
Name: George Green
Pronunciation: 
Age: 86
From: Wilmington, North Carolina
Previous: Fairfax, Missouri
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home: Schooler FH  Fairfax/Craig
Cemetery: Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Fairfax, MO
Notes:andrewshannfuneralhome.com

