George H. Vance, 69, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:Funeral Services are pending
Name:George H. Vance
Age:69
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Memorials:Being Established
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Notes:George passed away on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at his home in Shenandoah, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

