George H. Vance, 69, of Shenandoah, Iowa

|Service:
|Funeral Services are pending
|Name:
|George H. Vance
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|69
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Being Established
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Inurnment At Later Date:
|Notes:
|George passed away on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at his home in Shenandoah, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Feb 10
-
Feb 10
-
Feb 10
-
Feb 11
-
Feb 11
-
Feb 11
-
Feb 11
-
Feb 12
-
Feb 12
Anniversaries
-
Feb 11
-
Feb 12