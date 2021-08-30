George M. Davidshofer, 82, Salem, Iowa
Service:                                            Celebration of Life
Name:George Davidshofer
Pronunciation:David-show-fer
Age:82
From:Salem, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, September 11, 2021
Time:11 am
Location:Faith Christian Outreach Church
Visitation Location:Faith Christian Outreach Church
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, September 11, 2021
Visitation Start:10 am
Visitation End:11 am
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established to the Davidshofer family
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery:No burial at this time George donated his body to the Carver College of Medicine for medical research. 
Notes:

George Davidshofer, 82 of Salem, IA entered into rest on Thursday, August 26, 2021, in Coin, IA following a courageous battle with cancer. 

