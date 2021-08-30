|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|George Davidshofer
|Pronunciation:
|David-show-fer
|Age:
|82
|From:
|Salem, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, September 11, 2021
|Time:
|11 am
|Location:
|Faith Christian Outreach Church
|Visitation Location:
|Faith Christian Outreach Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, September 11, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|10 am
|Visitation End:
|11 am
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established to the Davidshofer family
|Funeral Home:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
|Cemetery:
|No burial at this time George donated his body to the Carver College of Medicine for medical research.
|Notes:
George Davidshofer, 82 of Salem, IA entered into rest on Thursday, August 26, 2021, in Coin, IA following a courageous battle with cancer.
Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com
George M. Davidshofer, 82, Salem, Iowa
Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Aug 30
-
Aug 30
-
Aug 31
-
Aug 31
-
Aug 31
-
Sep 1
-
Sep 1
-
Sep 1
Anniversaries
-
Aug 30
-
Aug 31