|Graveside with Military Honors
|George Marshall, Jr.
|80
|Malvern, IA
|Friday, September 4, 2020
|10:00 AM
|East Liberty Cemetery - rural Malvern
|No scheduled visitation or viewing
|In lieu of flowers, memorials to Gordon May Legion Post 439 - Silver City or Silver City Rescue
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
George passed away August 25, 2020 in Mesquite, NV. Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com
George Marshall, Jr., 80 of Malvern, IA
