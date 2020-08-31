George Marshall Jr
Service: Graveside with Military Honors
Name: George Marshall, Jr.
Age: 80
From: Malvern, IA
Day and Date: Friday, September 4, 2020
Time: 10:00 AM
Location: East Liberty Cemetery - rural Malvern
Visitation Location: No scheduled visitation or viewing
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to Gordon May Legion Post 439 - Silver City or Silver City Rescue
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
 George passed away August 25, 2020 in Mesquite, NV. Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com

