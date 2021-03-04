George Menzies
Service:Graveside 
Name:George Menzies 
Pronunciation:Men-zees 
Age:80 
From:Red Oak 
Day and Date:Wednesday, March 10
Time:10:30 AM 
Location:Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak 
Visitation Location:Open Viewing at Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, March 9 
Visitation Start:10:00 AM 
Visitation End:5:00 PM 
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa 
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com

Please meet at the gravesite for the service. 

