|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|George Petty
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|78
|From:
|Red Oak, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, December 22, 2022
|Time:
|2 PM
|Location:
|Elliott Church of Christ-Elliott, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, December 21, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|5 PM
|Visitation End:
|7 PM
|Memorials:
|Suggested to the Red Oak Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association or the Villisca Volunteer Fire Department
|Funeral Home:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Hillside Cemetery-Elliott, Iowa
|Notes:
|a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com
George Petty, 78, of Red Oak, Iowa
