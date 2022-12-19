George Petty
Service: Funeral
Name: George Petty
Pronunciation: 
Age: 78
From: Red Oak, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Thursday, December 22, 2022
Time: 2 PM
Location: Elliott Church of Christ-Elliott, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, December 21, 2022
Visitation Start: 5 PM
Visitation End: 7 PM
Memorials: Suggested to the Red Oak Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association or the Villisca Volunteer Fire Department
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: Hillside Cemetery-Elliott, Iowa
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.