Georgette Bilodeau
Service: Mass of Christian Burial
Name: Georgette Bilodeau
Pronunciation: Bill-eh-doe
Age: 88
From: Council Bluffs, IA
Previous: Glenwood, IA
Day and Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Location: Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church - Glenwood
Visitation Location: Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church - Glenwood
Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
Visitation Start: 9:30 a.m.
Visitation End: 10:30 a.m. (One hour prior to the service)
Memorials: American Heart Association
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Cemetery: Glenwood Cemetery
Notes:

 Condolences may be shared on her tribute page at  https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/656036/georgette-bilodeau/

