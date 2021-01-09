Georgie Goodvin, 100, of Corning, Iowa
Service:Private Graveside
Name:Georgie Goodvin
Age:100
From:Corning, Iowa
Visitation Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th St., Corning, Iowa 
Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, January 10, 2021
Visitation Start:10:00 A.M.
Visitation End:1:00 P.M.
Memorials:Carbon United Methodist Church
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th St., Corning, Iowa
Cemetery:Oakland Cemetery at Quincy, rural Adams County, Iowa
