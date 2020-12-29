Service: Pending Arrangements
Name: Gerald Duysen
Pronunciation: 
Age: 87
From: Bellevue, NE
Previous: Henderson, IA
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson, IA
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Gerald passed away December 29, 2020.  Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.