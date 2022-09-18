|Service:
|Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Gerald "Jerry" A. Wilmes
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|78
|From:
|Maryville, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, September 21, 2022
|Time:
|11:00am
|Location:
|St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church
|Visitation Location:
|St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, September 20, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|6:00pm
|Visitation End:
|7:30pm
|Memorials:
|Food For The Poor of Coconut Creek, Florida
|Funeral Home:
|Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
|Cemetery:
|St. Marys Cemetery, Maryville, Missouri
|Notes:
|Parish Rosary 5:30pm Tuesday, September 20th at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church
Gerald "Jerry" A. Wilmes, 78, Maryville
Price Funeral Home
