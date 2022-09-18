Gerald "Jerry" A. Wilmes
Service: Mass of Christian Burial
Name: Gerald "Jerry" A. Wilmes
Pronunciation: 
Age: 78
From: Maryville, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Time: 11:00am
Location: St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church
Visitation Location: St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church
Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Visitation Start: 6:00pm
Visitation End: 7:30pm
Memorials: Food For The Poor of Coconut Creek, Florida
Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
Cemetery: St. Marys Cemetery, Maryville, Missouri
Notes: Parish Rosary 5:30pm Tuesday, September 20th at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church

