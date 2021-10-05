Gerald "Jerry" Jones
Service: Funeral
Name: Gerald "Jerry" Jones
Pronunciation: 
Age: 88
From: Silver City, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Monday, October 11, 2021
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Location: St. John Lutheran Church - Mineola, IA
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood, IA
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, October 10, 2021
Visitation Start: 1:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 3:00 p.m.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Silver City American Legion Post 439 or the Silver City Fire & Rescue
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Cemetery: Burial with military honors - Silver City Cemetery
Notes:

 Jerry passed away October 5, 2021.  Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com

