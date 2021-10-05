|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Gerald "Jerry" Jones
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|88
|From:
|Silver City, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, October 11, 2021
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|St. John Lutheran Church - Mineola, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, October 10, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|3:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Silver City American Legion Post 439 or the Silver City Fire & Rescue
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Cemetery:
|Burial with military honors - Silver City Cemetery
|Notes:
Jerry passed away October 5, 2021. Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com
Gerald "Jerry" Jones, 88, Silver City, IA
Loess Hills Funeral Homes
