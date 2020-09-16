Gerald "Jerry" Walker, 89, of Corning, Iowa
Service:Memorial 
Name:Gerald "Jerry" Walker
Pronunciation: 
Age:89
From:Corning, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, September 25, 2020
Time:11:00 A.M.
Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th St., Corning, Iowa 
Visitation Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th St., Corning, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, September 25, 2020
Visitation Start:10:00 A.M.
Visitation End:11:00 A.M.
Memorials:To the family, to be determined
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th St., Corning, Iowa
Cemetery:McCracken, Kansas city Cemetery, with graveside services on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 10:00 A.M.
Notes:

Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com

