Gerald Peck
Service:Funeral services
Name:Gerald Peck
Pronunciation: 
Age:62
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, November 30
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Open Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, November 30 (Prior to Service)
Visitation Start: 10:00 a.m. (One hour prior to Service)
Visitation End: 11:00
Memorials: Memorials may be directed to the family for designation at a later date.
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:Burial will take place at a later date at the I.O.O.F Cemetery in Craig, Missouri.
Notes:

Gerald Peck, 62, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at his home.

Open visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, November 29th at Roland Funeral Home.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Gerald's family and his arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

