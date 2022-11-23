|Service:
|Funeral services
|Name:
|Gerald Peck
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|62
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, November 30
|Time:
| 11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Open Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, November 30 (Prior to Service)
|Visitation Start:
| 10:00 a.m. (One hour prior to Service)
|Visitation End:
|11:00
|Memorials:
|Memorials may be directed to the family for designation at a later date.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Burial will take place at a later date at the I.O.O.F Cemetery in Craig, Missouri.
|Notes:
Gerald Peck, 62, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at his home.
Open visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, November 29th at Roland Funeral Home.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Gerald's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Gerald Peck, 62, of Atlantic, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Nov 23
-
Nov 23
-
Nov 24
Anniversaries
-
Nov 24
-
Nov 24
-
Nov 25