Gerry W. Gardner
Buy Now
Service:Graveside
Name:Gerry W. Gardner
Pronunciation:Gary
Age:82
From:Lenox, IA
Previous:Riverton, IA
Day and Date:Saturday, May 29, 2021
Time:3 p.m.
Location:Riverton, IA Cemetery
Visitation Location:Riverton Community Building
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, May 29, 2021
Visitation Start:1 p.m.
Visitation End:3 p.m.
Memorials:Riverton Fire & Rescue
Funeral Home:Shull-Gude Funeral Home - Riverton, IA
Cemetery: 
Notes:Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.