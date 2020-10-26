Gerry W. Gardner
Service: Graveside Memorial Service will be held in Spring of 2021
Name: Gerry W. Gardner
Pronunciation: Gary
Age: 82
From: Lenox
Previous: Riverton
Day and Date: Spring of 2021
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: Riverton Fire and Rescue
Funeral Home: Shull-Gude Funeral Home - Riverton, IA
Cemetery: Riverton Cemetery - Riverton, IA
Notes:

There will be a Graveside Memorial Service held at the Riverton Cemetery in the Spring of 2021.  Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

