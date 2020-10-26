Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Partly cloudy skies. Near record low temperatures. Low 18F. NNW winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Near record low temperatures. Low 18F. NNW winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.