|Service:
|Graveside Memorial Service will be held in Spring of 2021
|Name:
|Gerry W. Gardner
|Pronunciation:
|Gary
|Age:
|82
|From:
|Lenox
|Previous:
|Riverton
|Day and Date:
|Spring of 2021
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Riverton Fire and Rescue
|Funeral Home:
|Shull-Gude Funeral Home - Riverton, IA
|Cemetery:
|Riverton Cemetery - Riverton, IA
|Notes:
There will be a Graveside Memorial Service held at the Riverton Cemetery in the Spring of 2021. Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com
Gerry W. Gardner, 82, Lenox
Gude Family Funeral Homes
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.