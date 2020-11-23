|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Gertrude F. Johnson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|98
|From:
|Tarkio, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, November 27, 2020
|Time:
|1:00 P.M.
|Location:
|Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
|Visitation Location:
|There is no open visitation Thursday and no scheduled family visitation Friday
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Gertrude Johnson Memorial Fund
|Funeral Home:
|Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
|Cemetery:
|Home Cemetery, Tarkio
|Notes:
|www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Gertrude F. Johnson, 98, Tarkio, Missouri
Minter Funeral Chapel
