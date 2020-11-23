Service:Funeral 
Name:Gertrude F. Johnson
Pronunciation: 
Age:98
From:Tarkio, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, November 27, 2020
Time:1:00 P.M.
Location:Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
Visitation Location:There is no open visitation Thursday and no scheduled family visitation Friday 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Gertrude Johnson Memorial Fund
Funeral Home:Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
Cemetery:Home Cemetery, Tarkio
Notes:www.minterfuneralchapels.com

