Gib Holmes
Service:  Funeral services
Name:  Gib Holmes
Pronunciation: 
Age:  75
From:  Rock Port, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:  Sun, Aug 23, 2020
Time:  2:00 pm
Location:  Watson Baptist Church
Visitation Location:  
Visitation Day and Date:  
Visitation Start:  
Visitation End:  
Memorials: Watson Outreach or Watson Baptist Church
Funeral Home:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Rock Port
Cemetery:  High Creek Cemetery
Notes: 

Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com

