Gilbert Earl
Service: Funeral
Name:Gilbert Earl
Pronunciation: 
Age: 74
From: Nebr. City
Previous: 
Day and Date: Thursday, Sept. 22
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: Gude Mortuary - Nebr. City
Visitation Location: Gude Mortuary - Nebr. City
Visitation Day and Date: Wed., Sept. 21
Visitation Start: 5 p.m.
Visitation End: 7 p.m.
Memorials: Nebraska City Rescue
Funeral Home: Gude Mortuary - Nebr. City
Cemetery: Riverton Cemetery - Riverton, IA
Notes: Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

