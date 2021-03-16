Ginger Hackett, 74, of Chandler, Arizona

|Service:
|Celebration of Life At A Later Date
|Name:
|Ginger Hackett
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|74
|From:
|Chandler, Arizona
|Previous:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Burial:
|Notes:
|Ginger passed away on Tuesday morning March 9, 2021 in Mesa, AZ. Services in Shenandoah are being planned in June. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
