Ginger Hackett, 74, of Chandler, Arizona
Service:Celebration of Life At A Later Date
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Notes:Ginger passed away on Tuesday morning March 9, 2021 in Mesa, AZ. Services in Shenandoah are being planned in June. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

