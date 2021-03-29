Service:Memorial
Name:Giselle Roenfeld 
Pronunciation: 
Age:63 
From: 
Previous:Mineola, IA 
Day and Date:Saturday, April 3, 2021 
Time:11:00am 
Location:Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home
Visitation Location:Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home 
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, April 3, 2021 
Visitation Start:9:30am 
Visitation End:11:00am 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home 
Cemetery:Mineola Cemetery 
Notes:There will be a lunch following at Mineola Community Center. 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.