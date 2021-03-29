|Service:
|Memorial
|Name:
|Giselle Roenfeld
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|63
|From:
|Previous:
|Mineola, IA
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, April 3, 2021
|Time:
|11:00am
|Location:
|Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home
|Visitation Location:
|Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, April 3, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|9:30am
|Visitation End:
|11:00am
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Mineola Cemetery
|Notes:
|There will be a lunch following at Mineola Community Center.
