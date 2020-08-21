Service:Graveside
Name:Gladys C. "Judy" Evans
Pronunciation: 
Age:89
From:Glenwood, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, August 24, 2020
Time:1:00 p.m.
Location:Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, August 23, 2020; The family will not be present.
Visitation Start:2:00 p.m.
Visitation End:6:00 p.m.
Memorials:Midlands Humane Society; 1020 Railroad Ave. A, Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Cemetery:Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, Iowa
Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com; Please meet at Peterson Mortuary at 12:30 p.m. Monday to go in procession and remain in your cars. Thank You

