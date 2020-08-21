|Service:
|Graveside
|Name:
|Gladys C. "Judy" Evans
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|89
|From:
|Glenwood, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, August 24, 2020
|Time:
|1:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, August 23, 2020; The family will not be present.
|Visitation Start:
|2:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|6:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Midlands Humane Society; 1020 Railroad Ave. A, Council Bluffs, IA 51503
|Funeral Home:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, Iowa
|Notes:
|www.petersonmortuaryinc.com; Please meet at Peterson Mortuary at 12:30 p.m. Monday to go in procession and remain in your cars. Thank You
Gladys C. "Judy" Evans, 89 of Glenwood, Iowa
Peterson Mortuary--Glenwood
