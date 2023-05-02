Gladys Clark
Service: Funeral
Name: Gladys Clark
Pronunciation: 
Age: 83
From: Red Oak, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Friday, May 5, 2023
Time: 2 PM
Location: First Covenant Church-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023
Visitation Start: 6 PM
Visitation End: 8 PM
Memorials: suggested to the First Covenant Church-Red Oak, Iowa
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

