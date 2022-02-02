Gladys Mains-Gilmore, 91, Excelsior Springs, MO
Service:Graveside Service 
Age:91 
From:Excelsior Springs, MO 
Day and Date:Monday, February 7, 2022 
Time:3:00 PM 
Location:Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak, IA 
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa 
Cemetery:Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak, IA 
Family and friends are to meet at the cemetery by 3:00.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com

