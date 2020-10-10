Glen E. Hull,
Service:Graveside Memorial Service & Inurnment
Name:Glen E. Hull
Pronunciation: 
Age:92
From:Blockton, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, October 16, 2020
Time:10:00 A.M.
Location:Athelstan, Iowa Cemetery
Visitation Location:No scheduled Visitation
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Friends of Family, Blockton, Iowa
Funeral Home:Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home, Grant City, MO
Cemetery: 
Notes: 

